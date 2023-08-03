Latest
Listen To This: Trump’s 2024 Courtroom Tour

By
|
August 3, 2023 1:39 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate look at the sheer number of criminal and civil cases that will dominate Donald Trump’s 2024 calendar, while he’s also running for President on the side.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Plus a bonus pod! What’s the Deal with the Jan 6 Indictment?

Josh and TPM’s Josh Kovensky go through the big questions surrounding Jack Smith’s 4 count indictment of Donald Trump over the post-2020 election coup plot.

Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
