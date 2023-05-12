Listen To This: Trump Plus A Laugh Track

Latest
May 12, 2023 3:01 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the Trump CNN town hall, E. Jean Carroll’s victory and the indictment of George Santos.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
