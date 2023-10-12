Latest
Listen To This: The Easy Part

By
|
October 12, 2023 1:12 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss Steve Scalise winning the speaker nomination and the many, many obstacles still to come.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
