Listen To This: Put Up Or Shut Down

By
|
September 11, 2025 11:54 a.m.
Kate and Josh discuss the great shutdown debate and the Roberts Court’s signaling on pocket rescissions.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

