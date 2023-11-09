Latest
Listen To This: Guess Democrats Don’t Suck After All

By
|
November 9, 2023 2:57 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the slate of 2023 elections and how they square with the sky-is-falling 2024 punditry.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
