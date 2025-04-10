Latest
Listen To This: All Going Tariffically

By
|
April 10, 2025 1:29 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh talk tariffs and the Supreme Court’s latest on the Alien Enemies Act deportations.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
