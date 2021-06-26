Let’s Keep An Eye on This

Courtesy of TPM Reader KS we learn that the FBI conducted a raid last week on the California home of an associate of Rudy Giuliani. George E. Dickson III was, according to a May 2020 report in Mother Jones, part of Rudy’s effort to raise $10 million for a ‘documentary’ about Hunter Biden.
