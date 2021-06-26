Latest
1 day ago ago
DOJ Quotes GA Republicans’ Own Words Against Them To Challenge Voting Law
1 day ago ago
White House Brushes Off GOP’s Fake Tears Over Infrastructure Hardball: Take It Or Leave It!
1 day ago ago
NYT: Vance Could Charge Trump Org Next Week

Let’s Keep An Eye on This

By
|
June 26, 2021 6:26 p.m.

Courtesy of TPM Reader KS we learn that the FBI conducted a raid last week on the California home of an associate of Rudy Giuliani. George E. Dickson III was, according to a May 2020 report in Mother Jones, part of Rudy’s effort to raise $10 million for a ‘documentary’ about Hunter Biden.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
  • The Virtuous Cycle of TPM Memberships
    By
    |
    June 26, 2021 11:50 a.m.

    We are ten days into our second annual TPM Journalism Fund drive and I’m happy to report we’re now more…

  • Politico of All Places
    By
    |
    June 25, 2021 6:24 p.m.

    I noted below how AP and WaPo completely ran with Senate Republicans’ absurd claim that Biden somehow double-crossed them. Politico…

  • WaPo Hooked Too!
    By
    |
    June 25, 2021 4:50 p.m.

    The Washington Post also has a story out this afternoon that closely follows the AP’s credulity, adding lengthy quotes about…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: