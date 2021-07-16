Let the Hard and Soft Infrastructuring Begin

Senate Dems kick off Era of Good Infrastructure Feelings in the Senate. Kate has the story.
1 hour ago agoManchin Shoots Down Filibuster Carveout For Voting Rights After Meeting With Texas Dems
2 hours ago agoBonhomie Reigns Among Democrats On Infrastructure, But Big Questions Remain On Climate
15 hours ago ago‘Sharpiegate’ Redux: Arizona Auditors Preview Red Meat In Another Bizarre Hearing
If you haven’t read I hope you will read Josh Kovensky’s excellent write up of the racist storyline behind Trumpite…
Then-Vice President Mike Pence refused to get in a car to leave the Capitol building after being evacuated from his…
We’re seeing a raft of stories yesterday and today about a new book from two Washington Post reporters which among…