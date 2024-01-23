Layla Outro Time for The Dead Bounce Ron Crew

Latest
By
|
January 23, 2024 11:12 a.m.
Last week I pointed to signs that with Ron DeSantis’s campaign flatlining post-Iowa, Donald Trump was ready to settle scores with everyone who had backed DeSantis when he appeared to many to pose a genuine threat to Trump. The President and his top strategist strongly hinted that he would back a primary challenge (by Virginia ultra-Trumper John McGuire) against Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, who happens to the be newly elected chairman of the Freedom Caucus. Now it’s looking like that really will happen, or at least that Good has a serious problem on his hands.

Yesterday afternoon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Twitter to endorse state Senator McGuire, Good’s challenger. Among other things she calls Good “an angry, disloyal, MAGA traitor who was caught on camera trashing President Trump and doing everything he could to defeat President Trump. Bob Good is NO GOOD and cannot be trusted.”

They all know how to speak Trump. MTG is fluent.

I’m not saying Trump told her to do this, though he certainly may have. But he doesn’t need to. They understand each other. Indeed, Trump probably wants some of his flunkies to draw some blood from Good before Trump himself puts his name on the line and endorses McGuire.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
