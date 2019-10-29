Key Phrases Omitted

Latest
By
|
October 29, 2019 9:39 pm
And there it is. I mentioned earlier today that as the first witness who was on the notorious July 25th Trump-Zelensky call, Alex Vindman could clear up whether there were any material omissions in the rough transcript of the call. It turns out there were. They don’t appear to be ones that dramatically change the content of the call. But according to the Times, Vindman testified that “the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases.”

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
