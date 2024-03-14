Latest
3 hours ago
McConnell Leads Disgruntled Right-Wingers In Complaining About New Judge-Shopping Fix
1 day ago
States Pass Protective Bills To Get Ahead Of Far-Right Threats Against Election Workers In 2024
1 day ago
Judge Tosses Six Counts In Trump’s Georgia RICO Case
1 day ago
Federal Courts Crack Down On Legal Strategy That Has Given Trump Judges Massive Power

Keep An Eye Out

By
|
March 14, 2024 3:22 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I wanted to give you a heads up that we will soon be kicking off our annual membership drive. It actually wasn’t by design that I published that article a few days ago on the ad market. But it’s kind of fortuitous. You have a sense of why your memberships are so, so critically important. So please keep an eye out for that. If you’re not a member or you’re a former member, consider joining. If you are a member, spread the word to friends and whoever you might think needs a nudge or maybe doesn’t know about TPM. More on this soon. And if you have any questions, let me know at the regular email.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: