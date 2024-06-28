Keep An Eye On This

Both Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries discussed Biden’s performance last night and how he stacked up to Trump in a way I can only call fairly equivocal.

These are both quotes from impromptu conversations this morning posted by credentialed reporters on Twitter.

This is from Jeffries in response to a question about whether Biden’s the most effective messenger.

“President Biden is scheduled to speak today around noon, as I understand it, in North Carolina. I’m looking forward to hearing from President Biden. And until he articulates a way forward in terms of his vision for America at this moment, I’m going to reserve comment about anything relative to where we are at this moment, other than to say I stand behind the ticket. I stand behind the Senate Democratic majority. And of course, we’re going to do everything that we need to do as House Democrats to win”

This is from Pelosi.