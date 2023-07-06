Just When I Think I’m Out You Pull Me Back in!

Okay, admittedly I’m mixing my metaphors and allusions here. But this morning I was thinking we were pretty definitely going to fall short of our goal. We’d gotten close, and obviously close counts in this kind of situation. But again, having had such a successful drive so far it would be kind of heartbreaking to come up just short. But here you go again flipping the script on me, making me believe again! As of this moment we are at $482,790. That’s almost $30,000 contributed to Fund just today, more than twice our recent daily totals. So now hitting our goal is starting to seem very doable again, conceivably even tonight. So let’s do this! We’re totally in final countdown mode. Just click right here!