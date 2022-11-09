Latest
Sotomayor Cuts To Heart Of Supreme Court Case That Threatens Social Safety Net
Florida, Missouri Try To Create Massive Stink About DOJ Election Monitors
Pelosi Says Attack Will Affect Her Decision On Whether To Retire
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens

Josh Going Totally Old School Blogging Blog

By
|
November 8, 2022 9:51 p.m.

10:08 PM: Possibly some encouraging signs for Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Will need to see more. Very early.

10:00 PM: Looking increasingly likely that Rep. Abigail Spanberger will hold on for reelection in Virginia 7. Not a shocker by any means but definitely a bellwether.

9:46 PM: Veteran Dem Rep Marcy Kaptur was supposed to be in some danger. Not likely to lose but in danger in a red wave. Ryan Brune now thinks she’ll win by double digits. It’s not a huge thing that Kaptur is reelected. But if she’s reelected comfortably that’s another result that puts some real bounds on the scale of Republican victories.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
