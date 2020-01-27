Almost Comical

Latest
on May 29, 2018 in Washington, DC.
How Could GOP Senators Possibly Be ‘Blindsided’ Over Bolton Testimony?
Bolton Book Reportedly Contradicts DOJ Claims About Barr’s Knowledge Of Trump-Zelensky Call
Bolton Book Reveal Seems To Sway Some GOP Senators On Witnesses

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks during a news conference following a weekly policy luncheon on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
January 27, 2020 7:14 p.m.
You don’t need more evidence that Trump and Republicans are coopting the impeachment drama to advance the Biden smear campaign. But here’s Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shouting the quiet part:

Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening and I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters. Those Democratic caucus goers — will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point? Not as certain about that.

Our team is doing a great job documenting the Trump defense team’s half truths, potshots, and conspiracy mongering.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk) is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
