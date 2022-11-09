Join Us at 2:30 Eastern

Democratic strategists Simon Rosenberg and Tom Bonier were the two most prominent voices telling us for weeks that the 2022 Red Wave was a mirage. They were right. This afternoon at 2:30 PM eastern Rosenberg and Bonier will join us for a live TPM Newsmaker briefing to discuss just what they saw in the polls and early voting patterns that allowed them to see what others missed. If you’re a TPM member you’re invited to join me and TPM’s Kate Riga. There will be an email in your inbox with instructions on how to join us live at 2:30 PM eastern to answer your questions.
|November 9, 2022 1:45 a.m.
3:44 AM: Okay, folks. I think that’s all I’ve got for tonight/this morning. Team did a great job. Hope you…
|November 8, 2022 11:56 p.m.
1:35 AM: Checked in with a few sources. Looks like Rep. Boebert probably squeaks through. But not a sure thing….
|November 8, 2022 9:51 p.m.
11:17 PM: Over the last couple weeks I’ve noted many times that we would not only have political winners and…