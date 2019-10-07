Jerry Settles

Jerry Falwell Jr has settled the lawsuit tied to the “pool boy”/Miami dive hostel story. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the terms of the settlement are not being disclosed. To remind everyone, the suit was brought by yet another guy, Gordon Bello, a high friend of Giancarlo Granda, the pool boy. He claimed that he’d been promised 25% of the hostel business.

One additional complexity: Bello originally sued under the name Jesus Fernandez, Jr., which was his name. Be and his father changed their names to Gordon and Jett Bello during the litigation allegedly because of threats against them tied to the lawsuit.

What I hadn’t been aware of is that Bello apparently also claimed or at least suggested a relationship with Rebecca (Becki) Falwell as part of his lawsuit. The article in The Miami Herald which reported the settlement includes this paragraph.

Bello said in court papers that he first met Rebecca Falwell through Granda, and formed a “personal relationship” with her before he met Jerry Falwell in the lobby of the Loews Miami Beach for the alleged pitch meeting in 2012.

This whole story is filled with hints and suggestions that are never quite spelled out. But if I’m understanding this correctly, Bello and Becki Falwell started a “personal relationship” after being introduced by Granda and Jerry only came into the picture later when money started flowing from the Falwells to Becki’s young male friends in Miami.