It Could Be A Movie

We’ve heard some wild stories about former Trump business associate Felix Sater over the years. Not only did he try to help Trump build a tower in Moscow; not only did he promise to “get Putin on this program” in order to “get Donald elected” — he also was an FBI informant? And also, supposedly, helped track down Osama bin Laden? And imprison mafiosos? It strained credulity.

A newly surfaced government document confirms that many of these stories are, in fact, true. Matt Shuham writes up the highlights for TPM members.