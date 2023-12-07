Latest
Israeli War Cabinet Member’s Son Killed in Gaza Combat

By
|
December 7, 2023 11:24 a.m.
The number of Israeli military fatalities has been relatively low since October 7th. But just moments ago the IDF announced that Gal Eizenkot, son of war cabinet member Gadi Eizenkot, was killed today in Gaza. The elder Eizenkot is a former IDF Chief of Staff and the second ranking member of the opposition National Unity party headed by Benny Gantz, another former Chief of Staff. National Unity entered the current Israeli coalition government days after October 7th. And both Gantz and Eizenkot are members of the small war cabinet which is directing the war.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
