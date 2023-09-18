Latest
Is the Wisconsin GOP on the Run?

September 18, 2023 6:47 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
I couldn’t figure out why Wisconsin Republicans wouldn’t impeach newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz since their epic gerrymander basically makes them immune from whatever voters think. Then I saw state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos surprise every one with a purported proposal for “non-partisan” redistricting. It certainly seemed like a show of weakness. Like they weren’t so confident in their ability to impeach her after all. So I talked to the head of the state Democratic party Ben Wikler to see what he thinks is going on.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
