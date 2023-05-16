Latest
4 mins ago
North Carolina Was Supposed To Join ERIC. Now GOPers Are Blocking The Effort Over Far-Right Conspiracy Theories
6 hours ago
Texas Moves One Step Closer To Asking SCOTUS To Rewrite National Immigration Law
1 day ago
Dem Rep Connolly’s Staff Attacked By Man Who Stormed Office Armed With A Baseball Bat
1 day ago
Supreme Court Opens Door To South Carolina Reinstituting ‘Stark Racial Gerrymander’

Is Joe Going Low Energy? Readers Respond. #9

By
|
May 16, 2023 2:23 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

From TPM Reader SB

How do you explain Biden’s actions? why the heel turn, and why now? He had to know republicans wouldn’t back down. He knew he was amping up his supporters who think it’s past time someone told the legislative terrorists to make our day. He was putting some drag on the markets. He was undoubtedly making some republicans quite nervous. (He was undoubtedly making some democrats nervous too.) Why do all of that for, as far as I can tell, absolutely nothing?

Did he get anything out of it? Is he somehow in a strong negotiating position than he’d have been in if he’d started earlier and without all the noise about not doing so? It’s not just the outcome, and the outcomes to come, that took the wind out of my sails today, it’s the apparent lack of strategy. —

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: