Is Joe Going Low Energy? Readers Respond. #7

From TPM Reader JS …

You’re probably right that they’ve decided to give up something. An interesting question would be why. But I would point out that they have pretty much completely failed to solidify that this isn’t a “both sides do it” situation and all the normie stuff you read just wants everyone to make a deal.

Maybe they are sounding more conciliatory for political reasons and are only willing to give up token things. Maybe they are just negotiating an extension until the budget deadline so they can have One Shutdown To Rule Them All.

But that’s my best cope. They’re probably just being Democrats.