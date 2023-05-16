Latest
8 mins ago
North Carolina Was Supposed To Join ERIC. Now GOPers Want To Block The Effort Over Far-Right Conspiracy Theories
6 hours ago
Texas Moves One Step Closer To Asking SCOTUS To Rewrite National Immigration Law
1 day ago
Dem Rep Connolly’s Staff Attacked By Man Who Stormed Office Armed With A Baseball Bat
1 day ago
Supreme Court Opens Door To South Carolina Reinstituting ‘Stark Racial Gerrymander’

Is Joe Going Low Energy? Readers Respond. #6

By
|
May 16, 2023 2:20 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

From TPM Reader JE

Once again, I agree with your analysis on a negotiation being a negotiation, but from my reading of Biden‘s comments, there’s a real threading of a needle. Any of the potential “workarounds” such as minting a platinum coin, the 14th amendment, or consort bonds all have serious drawbacks and the economy will take a huge hit. There’s no pain-free way around this.

If Biden is able to negotiate a framework for future budget negotiations (technically not the debt ceiling) he’ll be seen by the American people as being reasonable and there will be a lot of pressure on Republicans in purple districts. If he gets his way, good. If the Republicans act on their worst impulses and push for default, Biden will have more political capital in being forced in the 11th hour to take one of these alternate approaches and blaming Republicans for any fallout. I’m not an optimist, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Biden and the Democrats present a “negotiated plan” for future budget talk frameworks to lock in some of their priorities now and when the budget talks commence. So yes, Republicans will get two bite of the apple but they might be smaller bites. Who knows….

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: