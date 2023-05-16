Latest
2 hours ago
Texas Moves One Step Closer To Asking SCOTUS To Rewrite National Immigration Law
23 hours ago
Dem Rep Connolly’s Staff Attacked By Man Who Stormed Office Armed With A Baseball Bat
1 day ago
Supreme Court Opens Door To South Carolina Reinstituting ‘Stark Racial Gerrymander’
1 day ago
Comer Admits House GOP Lost Their Big Smoking Gun In Supposed Biden Probe

Is Joe Going Low Energy? Readers Respond. #5

By
|
May 16, 2023 1:19 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

From TPM Reader KW

Thanks to Josh for calling it like it is – Joe Biden is negotiating. But I wonder if that necessarily means that we still won’t run off the cliff. What I mean is that there are any number of Republican crazies in the House who may insist on something that Biden simply cannot and will not agree to. Which would mean that we are back to the Biden team having to figure out some workaround, like premium bonds. It reminds me of the Republicans throwing a temper tantrum regarding the January 6th committee makeup, which resulted in them cutting off their nose to spite their face.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: