Is Joe Going Low Energy? Readers Respond. #5

From TPM Reader KW …

Thanks to Josh for calling it like it is – Joe Biden is negotiating. But I wonder if that necessarily means that we still won’t run off the cliff. What I mean is that there are any number of Republican crazies in the House who may insist on something that Biden simply cannot and will not agree to. Which would mean that we are back to the Biden team having to figure out some workaround, like premium bonds. It reminds me of the Republicans throwing a temper tantrum regarding the January 6th committee makeup, which resulted in them cutting off their nose to spite their face.