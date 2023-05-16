Latest
2 hours ago
Texas Moves One Step Closer To Asking SCOTUS To Rewrite National Immigration Law
23 hours ago
Dem Rep Connolly’s Staff Attacked By Man Who Stormed Office Armed With A Baseball Bat
1 day ago
Supreme Court Opens Door To South Carolina Reinstituting ‘Stark Racial Gerrymander’
1 day ago
Comer Admits House GOP Lost Their Big Smoking Gun In Supposed Biden Probe

Is Joe Going Low Energy? Readers Respond. #3

By
|
May 16, 2023 1:17 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

From TPM Reader PT

I can’t help wondering if the Trump Administration’s “negotiations” with the Speaker of the House are real and good-faith, or whether they’re some kind of theater and posturing.

The thing is — Kevin McCarthy can’t negotiate on behalf of the House, and everyone knows it. In this regard, the situation is exactly analogous with 2011, when John Boehner was negotiating with the White House, made a deal, but then couldn’t get the rest of the House to support it (IIRC he got shivved by his deputy, Eric Cantor, who then hilariously lost a primary challenge a year or two later). In 2011 a lot of people didn’t understand the dynamic, but in 2023 I’m pretty sure everyone does.

So given that McCarthy can’t get the House to sign off on anything less than the bill they already passed, and given that he won’t bring a bill that passes via a handful of Republicans aligning with the Democrats, where’s Biden’s incentive to offer anything substantive? For Biden, it would be all downside, because he can’t possibly offer enough to get a debt ceiling bill through Congress, but he certainly can offer enough to destroy his standing with the rest of the country.

I’m pretty sure that Biden knows all this, and certainly everyone else around him does as well. That’s why I suspect that this is all about getting into position for some form of Executive Branch action, keeping the public image of the reasonable guy who tried everything, etc.

At least, I hope that’s what this is.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: