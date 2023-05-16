Is Joe Going Low Energy? Readers Respond. #1

From TPM Reader DB …

I don’t think elected Democrats, especially tenured ones, realize how fucking disheartening it is to voters that they never fight especially over the debt limit which everyone knew was going to be a problem and once again our only strategy is to concede.

I get Dems always need to be the reasonable ones and I get the GOP House is perfectly willing to burn the country down…but at some point this battle needs to be fought. Demand a clean bill and that’s that. No negotiation at all. You can’t just concede every, single time.

The GOP does whatever it takes to win. We don’t. And Democrats step on their own electoral chances by giving in every, single time. Voters like winners.