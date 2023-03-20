Latest
1 day ago
Trump Says He Believes He Will Be Arrested On Tuesday, Calls On Supporters To Protest
1 day ago
A Florida-Sized Roadblock For The League Of Women Voters
2 days ago
Cap Police Attorney: House GOP Ignored Requests To Review Jan. 6 Footage Before Carlson Aired It
2 days ago
Judge Orders Trump Atty To Testify In Mar-a-Lago Case

Is It Tuesday or No?

By
|
March 19, 2023 8:12 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I have been assuming that Trump’s unhinged reference to his being “arrested” on Tuesday is based on what Alvin Bragg’s office has told his lawyers (for arranging Trump’s turning himself in to be booked in Manhattan). In other words, the “leak” is from Trump and the information is accurate. But CNN is reporting that Robert Costello, a one time legal advisor to Michael Cohen, has been designated by Trump’s lawyers to testify to the Manhattan grand jury about Cohen’s credibility on Monday. You could still have last-ditch testimony on Monday and an indictment on Tuesday. But that makes me significantly less confident that Tuesday is the day.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: