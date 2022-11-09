Latest
Into the Night

By
|
November 8, 2022 7:24 p.m.

So here we are. The first polls are closing. Remember: whatever happens, history doesn’t end. There’s an up and a down side to that and it’s good not to get too bound up in either.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
