Into the Night

So here we are. The first polls are closing. Remember: whatever happens, history doesn’t end. There’s an up and a down side to that and it’s good not to get too bound up in either.
|November 8, 2022 9:51 p.m.
10:08 PM: Possibly some encouraging signs for Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Will need to see more. Very early. 10:00 PM: Looking…
|November 8, 2022 8:19 p.m.
9:37 PM: Given all uncertainty created by different methods of voting and when those different buckets of votes are counted,…
|November 8, 2022 7:36 p.m.
8:00 PM: So here’s something interesting. In the Georgia Senate race, a lot of the Walker-leaning polls showed him getting…