Interesting Headlines

Chris Christie, after a campaign that was, at least as I understood it, focused on blocking the danger of a second Trump presidency, says he probably just not vote for President at all. He’ll leave that part of the ballot blank. “I can’t see myself voting for [Biden] because I don’t agree with his policies.” Marco Rubio meanwhile says he has “zero concerns” about Trump’s claim that he’ll encourage Russia to invade NATO allies if they don’t up their defense budgets.
Latest
1 day agoBused From Texas To Manhattan, An Immigrant Struggles To Find Shelter
3 days agoJustices Aghast: Does A Single State Have The Power To DQ Trump?
3 days agoSupreme Court Ignores Details Of January 6 And Trump’s Role In It
3 days agoSupreme Court Liberals Did Not Swoop In To Save Effort To Disqualify Trump
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|February 10, 2024 5:05 p.m.
My friend Jon Alter has a piece up about how Biden and his campaign can defuse and limit the damage…
-
|February 10, 2024 4:17 p.m.
I wanted to share a note I received from TPM Reader JR and my reply. Helps me refine my understanding…
-
|February 9, 2024 1:19 p.m.
Is it frustration? Something deeper, or more shallow? I woke up this morning to see that the front page of…