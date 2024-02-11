Interesting Headlines

Latest
By
|
February 11, 2024 11:08 a.m.
Chris Christie, after a campaign that was, at least as I understood it, focused on blocking the danger of a second Trump presidency, says he probably just not vote for President at all. He’ll leave that part of the ballot blank. “I can’t see myself voting for [Biden] because I don’t agree with his policies.” Marco Rubio meanwhile says he has “zero concerns” about Trump’s claim that he’ll encourage Russia to invade NATO allies if they don’t up their defense budgets.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
