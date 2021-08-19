Inspired by Trump

In this video from early Tuesday morning, retrieved from Facebook by TPM, Capitol bomb suspect Ray Roseberry refers to himself and those like him as the “last generation” willing to stand up for America. He then says that Trump will be reinstated as President once Joe Biden is driven from office and Democrats are imprisoned. He says Trump will then pardon everyone and he hopes for a pardon himself.

Over the last few hours I watched multiple videos from Roseberry in which he discussed his goals, grievances, family heartaches. According to his video, he originally planned on going to Washington on Labor Day weekend, rendezvousing at a local park in North Carolina with all those who would follow him North. That appeared to be the until last night or at least until his video posted late Tuesday evening.

In his videos he references the fall of Kabul, blames Joe Biden for giving US military weaponry to the Taliban. But his core grievance seemed to be focused on the illegitimacy of Joe Biden and his need to resign from office. As the day grew nearer he would speak to Joe Biden, essentially saying that if anyone were killed in Washington it would be the President’s fault since he wouldn’t fire the first shot. The videos are strewn with what we might call the ideational detritus of Trumpism: Trump’s reinstatement as President, the imprisonment of Democratic leaders, refusals to mask, claims that Hunter Biden was wealthy enough that Biden could afford to retire peacefully, etc.