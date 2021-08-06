Latest
Inside the Freakout

By
|
August 6, 2021 8:19 a.m.

I’m so glad Matt Shuham ran this to ground. It’s the story of how the GOP’s latest COVID dodge and anti-immigrant freakout started with someone flagging down a police officer in La Joya, Texas because they saw what they believed was a family of immigrants sneezing and coughing and not wearing masks at the local Whataburger.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
