If the Shoe Fits

From TPM Reader AC who knows quite a bit about the history of the racketeering statutes.

Can I remind people that no president in history has ever acted MORE STEREOTYPICALLY LIKE A GANGSTER than Trump? He owned casinos. He has deep connections in the New York City construction industry. His son-in-law’s father did time for extortion. He calls people who inform on him “rats.” He bullies. He threatens to expose people’s private shame to obtain endorsements. He filled his administration with pro wrestling magnates and failed movie producers. His campaign manager’s family made their money building jai alai frontons in Connecticut. One of his top advisors was Felix Sater, an alleged organized crime figure who has done time for stabbing a guy in the face. His former personal attorney got his start hanging out at a Russian gangster social club.

Do I need to go on? If Trump wants to suggest the law wasn’t intended for men like him, then perhaps he should try acting like a normal politician or businessman rather than a crime lord from a movie