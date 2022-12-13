I Was Frustrated!

Rep. Ralph Norman (R) of South Carolina tells local press that his January 17th, 2021 call to place the United States under martial law to keep Trump in office – first reported yesterday by TPM – came from “frustration.”
Latest
43 mins agoNorman Responds To TPM Revelations Of His Call For ‘Marshall Law’: Texts Came From ‘Source Of Frustration’
1 day agoCannon Officially Dismisses Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Lawsuit By Order Of Appeals Court
3 days agoBrazen: Back To The Beginning On The Mar-a-Lago Case
4 days agoRuben Gallego Goes After Sinema For Leaving Democratic Party
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|December 13, 2022 8:05 a.m.
Get your Morning Memo fix here.
-
|December 12, 2022 1:48 p.m.
As my colleague David Kurtz hinted in Morning Memo today, we’re about to drop the first of a series of…
-
|December 12, 2022 1:27 p.m.
One of the most consistent findings of years of audience research at TPM is that people in education and especially…