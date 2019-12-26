Latest
35 mins ago
McCabe Accuses Trump Admin Of Withholding Evidence In His Lawsuit
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 5: Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK) speaks to reporters after voting no on a cloture vote for the nomination of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, at the U.S. Capitol, October 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted 51-49 in a procedural vote to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
41 mins ago
Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell Vow To Coordinate Impeachment Trial With WH
2 days ago
Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Pardoning Roger Stone, Michael Flynn

How American Comedians Should Handle Trump And Trumpism

By
|
December 26, 2019 10:29 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Satirizing president Trump isn’t easy, and it’s no secret that American comedians have struggled to do it. We have an article in Cafe today by five writers — four of whom grew up in countries that had recent brushes with authoritarianism — about what the U.S. can learn from comedy abroad. Other countries have dealt with leaders like Trump, and the circumstances that lead to his rise, before, and satirists there have had to find ways to make lemons into lemonade. This Cafe piece looks at how they did it.

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and his written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: