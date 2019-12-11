Latest
Horowitz Remains a Joke

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Justice Dept. Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz testifies to the house committee on June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. The report focuses on the Justice Department's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of private email's in 2016. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
By
|
December 11, 2019 12:41 p.m.
As I noted earlier this morning, three years on Michael Horowitz still claims he’s going to get around to the probe that predates any of these other investigations he’s released to great fanfare. This is the probe into whether anti-Clinton agents at the New York City FBI field office forced James Comey’s hands in sending that possibly election turning letter in the final days of the campaign. Well, he got asked and he says, yep, he’s still working on it. Just seemingly taking a super long time. It’s the Horowitz pattern, don’t ask any questions or push any probes that could yield findings that will make President Trump mad.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
