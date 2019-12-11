Horowitz: Probe Into 2016 Anti-Clinton FBI Leaks ‘Continues To This Day’

Latest
2 hours ago
December 11, 2019 12:34 p.m.
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed Wednesday that his office is still investigating Hillary Clinton-related leaks from the FBI field office in New York.

In testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Horowitz noted that his office’s report on the 2016 Clinton investigations included some information about the “contacts” officials in that office had.

Subsequent to that report, and this continues to this day, we are investigating those contacts,” Horowitz said. He was answering a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who had brought up Rudy Giuliani’s public bragging in 2016 about what he was hearing from the FBI field office.

Horowitz noted that there was a challenge in proving the substance of the conversations those officials had with reporters or “the individual,” an apparent reference to Giuliani. Regardless, FBI policy requires that such contacts and disclosures be authorized, Horowitz said.

