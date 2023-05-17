Latest
Hmmmm

By
|
May 17, 2023 3:56 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Sen. Josh Hawley says that if he were Joe Biden he consider simply ignoring the debt limit. “Because I would just be like, ‘Listen, I’m not gonna let us default. So end of story. Y’all will do whatever you want to do.’ But I’m not necessarily giving him that advice. It’s against my interest.”

I don’t normally care what Josh Hawley says one way or another. But I’m interested in this case because I’m trying to figure out whether he just genuinely thinks this or whether this is an inadvertent expression of what I suspect a lot of congressional Republicans are thinking but can never say: namely that they wish this would end and that Joe Biden will end it for them.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
