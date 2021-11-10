Latest
Hmmmm

By
|
November 10, 2021 10:53 a.m.

Why do so many members of Trump’s inner circle and so many of his 2021/2022 endorsees have histories of spousal abuse, pulling guns on partners or accusations of strangulation?

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
Latest Edblog
