Why do so many members of Trump’s inner circle and so many of his 2021/2022 endorsees have histories of spousal abuse, pulling guns on partners or accusations of strangulation?
Latest Edblog
-
|November 10, 2021 3:48 p.m.
The County School Board in Spotsylvania County, Virginia is divided. Not over whether to remove books that they define as…
-
|November 10, 2021 12:07 p.m.
You’ve probably seen reports that House Republicans are now considering stripping committee assignments from the 13 Republican members who voted…
-
|November 9, 2021 11:04 p.m.
The ruling out tonight from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is a big one. The decision can and certainly will…