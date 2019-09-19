Here We Go, Folks

Okay, it comes into focus. Josh Kovensky was prescient. This whistleblower thing is about Ukraine.

9:53 PM: I’m working my way through the video of Rudy Giuliani tonight on CNN. It’s a wild interview. He sounds like someone in deep panic. He is all but admitting that President Trump blackmailed the President of Ukraine, threatening to withhold military aid unless Ukraine went after Joe Biden.

Here are some representative video excerpts from the interview …

Insane Rudy says he's being faced with a "ridiculous allegation" and then in the next breath says the allegation is true and he's proud of it. pic.twitter.com/TZ1u6aIzjZ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 20, 2019

Rudy asked whether Trump was involved in pressuring Ukraine to go after Joe Biden. It goes not well. pic.twitter.com/LBiOuECJ8B — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 20, 2019

Rudy says charges of Trump blackmailing Ukraine are outrageous and if they're true it's awesome. pic.twitter.com/MpjJ7GIzYr — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 20, 2019