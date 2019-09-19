Latest
3 hours ago
Judge To Rule Against California Election Law Requiring Trump’s Tax Returns
5 hours ago
Admin Threatens To Pull Funds From University Program Deemed Too Focused On Islam
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon July 11, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Sen. McConnell announced that Senate will delay its recess to the third week of August. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
5 hours ago
McConnell Finally Caves On Election Security Measure After Months Of Stonewalling

Here We Go, Folks

By
|
September 19, 2019 9:23 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Okay, it comes into focus. Josh Kovensky was prescient. This whistleblower thing is about Ukraine.

9:53 PM: I’m working my way through the video of Rudy Giuliani tonight on CNN. It’s a wild interview. He sounds like someone in deep panic. He is all but admitting that President Trump blackmailed the President of Ukraine, threatening to withhold military aid unless Ukraine went after Joe Biden.

Here are some representative video excerpts from the interview …

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: