Latest
4 hours ago
Federal Judge Denies Mark Meadows, Jeff Clark Bids To Stave Off Arrest
1 day ago
How Tennessee’s Justice System Allows Dangerous People To Keep Guns — With Deadly Outcomes
1 day ago
Eastman Gets A Two Day Delay In Disbarment Trial – So He Can Surrender In Georgia
2 days ago
Trump Agrees To $200K Bond In Georgia Election Case

Here We Go Debate Blog

By
|
August 23, 2023 8:56 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

10:04 PM: DeSantis gives a highly principled explanation of why he has to dodge the question.

9:58 PM: Finally Christie at least justifies his being on the stage … I would say Christie did okay with that. But he could have done better. Sorta meh.

9:38 PM: Fascinating to me that Pence makes an unabashed, bible-based anti-abortion stand and then embraces the 15 week national ban. That’s a pretty good barometer of where the pro-life movement is.

9:26 PM: Fox just let them veto the climate hand raise. Amazing.

9:16 PM: Even though I expected it it’s kind of amazing to me how much of this debate is being conducted as though Trump never happened.

9:14 PM: Kind of a small thinking but Tim Scott said unemployment was 3%, the lowest ever when they lost their majority. Actually in November 2020 it was 6.7%.

9:08 PM: I was hoping Chris Christie would entertain me tonight. But this is weak. Mealymouthed.

8:58 PM: Tonight is going to be pretty traditional coverage for us. But we’re going to be doing more live, real time coverage of some breaking events in the future. Likely election nights, perhaps major breaking news and possibly debates. So let us know what you think about that. I like being able to get immediate commentary audio and video commentary but I don’t necessarily want to get the canned stuff from the cable networks. So we’ll be experimenting with that.

8:55PM: Trey Gowdy: “All eight have something in common. They’re behind.” Good one. Lol.

8:52 PM: This debate could decide who will come in second place for the GOP nomination.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Ragged Debate Live Blog
    By
    |
    August 23, 2023 10:17 p.m.

    10:23 PM: Needless to say this debate is a total mess. The way that this cranked up weirdo Ramaswamy basically…

  • Here We Go Debate Blog
    By
    |
    August 23, 2023 8:56 p.m.

    10:04 PM: DeSantis gives a highly principled explanation of why he has to dodge the question. 9:58 PM: Finally Christie…

  • Debate Pod
    By
    |
    August 23, 2023 3:16 p.m.

    In today’s episode of the podcast, Kate Riga and I did a preview of tonight’s GOP debate. So if you’re…

  • The Hucksters of the Right
    By
    |
    August 23, 2023 10:44 a.m.

    It’s a bit off our radar. But I wanted to point your attention to this eye-popping story on defeated former…

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 25: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with press at the official residence during the coronavirus  (COVID - 19) pandemic at the Palacio do Alvorada March, 25, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. President Bolsonaro recently defended the nation's return to normality and the end of social distancing and quarantine. (Photo by Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: