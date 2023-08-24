Here We Go Debate Blog

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

10:04 PM: DeSantis gives a highly principled explanation of why he has to dodge the question.

9:58 PM: Finally Christie at least justifies his being on the stage … I would say Christie did okay with that. But he could have done better. Sorta meh.

9:38 PM: Fascinating to me that Pence makes an unabashed, bible-based anti-abortion stand and then embraces the 15 week national ban. That’s a pretty good barometer of where the pro-life movement is.

9:26 PM: Fox just let them veto the climate hand raise. Amazing.

9:16 PM: Even though I expected it it’s kind of amazing to me how much of this debate is being conducted as though Trump never happened.

9:14 PM: Kind of a small thinking but Tim Scott said unemployment was 3%, the lowest ever when they lost their majority. Actually in November 2020 it was 6.7%.

9:08 PM: I was hoping Chris Christie would entertain me tonight. But this is weak. Mealymouthed.

8:58 PM: Tonight is going to be pretty traditional coverage for us. But we’re going to be doing more live, real time coverage of some breaking events in the future. Likely election nights, perhaps major breaking news and possibly debates. So let us know what you think about that. I like being able to get immediate commentary audio and video commentary but I don’t necessarily want to get the canned stuff from the cable networks. So we’ll be experimenting with that.

8:55PM: Trey Gowdy: “All eight have something in common. They’re behind.” Good one. Lol.

8:52 PM: This debate could decide who will come in second place for the GOP nomination.