Helpful Data

By
|
June 2, 2024 10:12 a.m.
I’ve noted a couple times already that we shouldn’t see the Republican reaction to Trump’s conviction as some spontaneous upwelling of anger but a concerted effort to keep stragglers in line and shape press reaction to the conviction. We have at least a bit of backing for that analysis from a CBS/YouGov poll. The overall findings are unsurprising and break down largely along partisan lines. But of those who feel the verdict was wrong, the predominant reaction is disappointment rather than anger. And only barely more than half of those say they’re angry about it.

Obviously we remain in a highly polarized society. But it says something that only barely half of Republican voters (which is pretty much identical to those who think the verdict was wrong) are even angry about it.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
