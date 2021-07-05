Latest
He Speaks

By
|
July 5, 2021 5:34 p.m.

There’s a high bar for nonsensical Trump statements that actually grab my attention. But he seems to be now moving into what I guess we might call his Evita phase. Who talks like this? Who has this kind of messiah complex and who has supporters who don’t laugh when they hear this kind of faux biblical melodrama?

Seeing the record crowds of over 45,000 people in Ohio and Florida, waiting for days, standing in the pouring rain, they come from near and far. All they want is HOPE for their Great Country again. Their arms are outstretched, they cry over the Rigged Election—and the RINOs have no idea what this movement is all about. In fact, they are perhaps our biggest problem. We will never save our Country or be great again unless Republicans get TOUGH and get SMART!

We’re clearly beyond mere “sir” stories to a quasi biblical figure, traveling the land to give solace to a desperate people.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
