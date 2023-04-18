Latest
2 hours ago
Anti-Abortion Group Underplays Lower Court Conflicts As It Urges Supreme Court To Butt Out Of Mifepristone Case
3 hours ago
An Oklahoma Newspaper Caught County Officials Discussing Killing Reporters And Lynching Black People
23 hours ago
Schumer Will Push Vote To Temporarily Replace Feinstein On Judiciary Panel This Week 
1 day ago
Jordan Asserts He’s Within His Right To Undermine Bragg’s Prosecution of Trump In New Filing

Happy Fox Trial Day to All Who Celebrate

By
|
April 18, 2023 11:30 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

And now we know: there was no last minute deal to settle the Dominion defamation case against Fox News. Jury selection is currently underway. Yesterday, I said I had some question over whether Dominion’s decision not to present a claim about the loss of future profits might signal that they were clearing the way for a settlement. Apparently, not.

I should note that I did hear from a number of lawyers yesterday who said that they interpreted this as most likely a matter of Dominion focusing its trial strategy now that they know a lot more about what the trial, with the benefit of discovery and the judge’s decisions, is going to look like.

Another lawyer reader clarified that while Delaware law puts no limit on punitive damages the Supreme Court has. That ruling is generally interpreted to mean that punitive damages cannot be more than nine-times compensatory damages. So that is an important clarification.

That said, Dominion’s claim of damages seems to be over $1 billion. So that 9x limit still creates plenty of room for a devastating damage award.

The fact that no settlement was possible seems to confirm what has generally been understood: that Dominion is insisting on damages in the neighborhood of their public claim (over one billion dollars) and insisting on apologies and on air public statements that are not only galling but hold the risk of lasting damage with Fox’s viewers.

Of course, it’s important to remember that the parties can come to a settlement during the trial as well. So it could still happen. But it looks like we’re going to go through the whole sordid mess.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: