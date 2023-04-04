Happy Arraignment Day!

Two options for you this morning:
- On overview of the day ahead, including timing, what to look for, etc.
- Smart moment-by-moment coverage all day long.
Take your pick or do both! Your call.
Two options for you this morning:
Take your pick or do both! Your call.
Today we kick off our annual TPM membership drive. This is a critical part of every year for us. I’ll…
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) is threatening to expel three Democratic members of the state House after they acknowledged…
There’s a lot of commotion to come as we wait for the details of the indictment and watch Donald Trump’s…