Happy Arraignment Day!

By
|
April 4, 2023 9:57 a.m.
Two options for you this morning:

  1. On overview of the day ahead, including timing, what to look for, etc.
  2. Smart moment-by-moment coverage all day long.

Take your pick or do both! Your call.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk) is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
