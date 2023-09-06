Latest
6 hours ago
Republican Senators Complain About ‘Raucous’ House Colleagues Threatening Shutdown
12 hours ago
New Lawsuit Seeks To Enforce Disqualification Clause Against Trump In Colorado
1 day ago
Alabama Will Try Its Redistricting Luck At The Supreme Court…Again
1 day ago
Judge Knocks Down Map DeSantis Muscled Into Fruition

Happening Now

By
|
September 6, 2023 1:02 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The state judge overseeing the Georgia RICO case against Trump et al. summoned some of the parties yesterday for a hearing today at 1 p.m. ET. It will be livestreamed here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: