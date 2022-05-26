Latest
23 mins ago ago
Trump Still Plans To Appear At NRA Convention Days After Texas School Shooting
51 mins ago ago
Fake Trump Elector Now On Track To Take Over Wisconsin Elections Commission
2 hours ago ago
How Abortion Clinics Are Bracing For The Day Roe Is Overturned

Guns, Abortion, Student Loans and Salience

By
|
May 26, 2022 10:30 a.m.

I favor licensing of gun use and ownership on the model of drivers’ licensing and automobile registration, but I want to comment instead on the politics of gun control. In the wake of this latest school massacre, Democrats and a handful of Republicans may pass something, but it is unlikely they will get sixty votes for a measure that might actually curtail gun use. It’s a question of salience — and similar considerations apply to the politics of student loans and abortion.

You can get voters to tell you their opinions on a wide range of issues, but there are only certain issues on which a candidate’s stance might strongly influence their votes. For them, these issues are salient. If you want to know why Republican politicians are reluctant to vote for gun control measures, it’s not, as Democratic politicians will tell you, because of the “gun lobby” — the NRA is practically defunct — but because guns are a fighting issue for many of the downscale voters that have been drawn to the Republican party over the last half century.

I know this from talking to these voters over the years. Sure, guns are important for hunting, but they are also important for protecting home and family. They are part of a pantheon with family, faith, and nation that define who these voters are. Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini sums this up: “Gun policy is less about being beholden to the ‘gun lobby’ or gun industry money than about the fact that Republican voters are deeply committed to a pro-2A position.”

Abortion is a similar issue, but its salience varies according to where the issue stands in the courts. In the absence of any threat to overturn Roe v. Wade, many pro-choice voters might still vote for pro-life Republicans. But many pro-life voters would be loath to back a Democrat who favors abortion rights. That helped to account for the shift to the Republican column of pro-life Protestant evangelicals and conservative Catholics that began during the 1970s. But if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade this year, the issue is likely to become salient for pro-choice voters, particularly women, and make it more likely they will back Democrats.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

I believe forgiving student loans is a similar issue. I don’t believe that if the Biden White House were to forgive $10,000 or more of student loans, Democrats would lose any potential votes over it. On the other hand, they would gain votes, particularly among the young, for whom it is a salient issue. I have seen this in interviews and in focus groups. You hear these experts explaining that only 30 percent of Americans have college degrees and that a small percentage of these have loans, but if you look at how many 18 to 25 are going or have been to college, it’s more than a majority. They also have parents who may be helping to repay these loans. Democrats, who are rapidly losing their hold among young voters, better think about this.

Author Headshot
John Judis is editor-at-large at Talking Points Memo. He is the author of The Politics of Our Time: Populism, Nationalism, Socialism.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: