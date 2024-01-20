Latest
Great Moments in Dead Bounce Ron Studies

By
|
January 19, 2024 9:20 p.m.
This is mainly just a goof on Ron DeSantis’s ridiculous presidential campaign. But it’s weird and funny enough that I thought I’d share it with you. Clearly Ron DeSantis’s campaign is flatlining about to go down in the history books as one of the most ignominious and vertiginous collapses in presidential primary campaign history. But TPM Reader RS just let me know that despite filing in a lot of other state’s he’ll never get to, DeSantis’s campaign somehow forgot to file paperwork to be a candidate in the New York State Republican primary.

The deadline was yesterday. So on the off chance Ron catches fire in South Carolina he’s not on the ballot in New York.

The hopelessness of beating Trump isn’t an excuse. Trump, Haley, Chris Christie and even Vivek Ramaswamy filed.

So did Biden, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

You can see the list of who filed here or click here to check the portal for yourself.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
