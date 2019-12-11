Latest
3 mins ago
Trump Ramps Up ‘FBI Lovers’ Attacks With Baseless Claim At Rally
on June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
24 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: DOJ Inspector General Testifies On Russia Probe Report
1 hour ago
NYT: Trump Will Sign Executive Order Declaring Judaism A Nationality, Not Just Religion

Good Point

By
|
December 11, 2019 9:59 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

From TPM Reader EH

We gave the Democrats power in 2018 in order to use it. I’m not in the mood to quibble at the moment. The nation will go home for the holidays with an impeached President. A President who was, remains, and will be a threat to national security and our democracy. The Democrats did their job and the nation owes an immense debt of gratitude to the whistleblower. I’m willing to leave all the rest for next year.

For all the chatter, remember: had Democrats not won control of the House last year, this entire story would have been covered up and not only would we never have known what happened it almost certainly would have succeeded, with potentially large impacts on the 2020 election.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: