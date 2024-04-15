One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Getting Into the Details of What Happened Over the Weekend

 Member Newsletter
April 15, 2024 3:48 p.m.
This picture taken on April 15, 2024 shows a mural drawn by the "Grafitiyul" graffiti art group depicting US President Joe Biden dressed as the Marvel comics character "Captain America" standing before an Israeli fla... This picture taken on April 15, 2024 shows a mural drawn by the "Grafitiyul" graffiti art group depicting US President Joe Biden dressed as the Marvel comics character "Captain America" standing before an Israeli flag and holding up his shield depicting the Star of David symbol, along a street in Tel Aviv. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

As you can see here and here, I did a few posts over the weekend trying to make sense of just what was happening in the skies over Israel. As I noted, I initially thought the fusillade was essentially performative. The Iranians fired off a mix of drones and missiles they knew would be shot down, so they can make a big show of striking back while being confident that the damage would be limited enough to avoid the risk of further escalation. But as more information came in, that seemed less credible.

Want to keep reading?

Join TPM and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
I'm already subscribed

Not yet a TPM Member?

I'm already subscribed

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: