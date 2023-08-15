Latest
Georgia Indictment Watch

By
|
August 14, 2023 8:51 p.m.
Court has convened in Atlanta at this late hour. The presumption – unconfirmed – is that state Judge Robert McBurney will accept the grand jury’s indictment(s) in the 2020 election interference case. Follow our coverage here.

